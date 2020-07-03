WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

