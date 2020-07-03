WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

