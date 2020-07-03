Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 39,590 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of LTC Properties worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,173.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,373,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

