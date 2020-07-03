Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.46 Million Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MHI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.