Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

