Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Appian (APPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) recently:

6/29/2020 – Appian had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $42.00 to $46.00.

6/27/2020 – Appian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/19/2020 – Appian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

6/16/2020 – Appian is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Appian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

5/30/2020 – Appian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2020 – Appian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Appian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,192. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

