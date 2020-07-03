Wedbush Comments on O’Reilly Automotive Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.47.

Shares of ORLY opened at $426.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

