Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 52-Week High at $222.28

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $222.28 and last traded at $222.21, with a volume of 128774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.61.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,995,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $78,874.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,818.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,022 shares of company stock valued at $13,484,897. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.