Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 234,230 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 586,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

GSHD opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $5,222,499.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,201 shares in the company, valued at $49,259,645.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $1,235,944.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,677.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,019,713 in the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

