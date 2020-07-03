ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post $6.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.99 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $26.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $27.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.63 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

