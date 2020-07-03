Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,503 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $25,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $242.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.24, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $245.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total transaction of $7,232,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,707 shares of company stock valued at $17,997,498. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

