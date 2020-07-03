VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 5.2%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.94, 6,736,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 8,125,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 556,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

