Varta (ETR:VAR1) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.25 ($91.29).

VAR1 opened at €102.40 ($115.06) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.70 and a 200 day moving average of €84.15. Varta has a 52-week low of €50.40 ($56.63) and a 52-week high of €128.00 ($143.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.13.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

