VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.88

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.88 and traded as high as $27.49. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 19,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter.

