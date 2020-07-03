USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.71

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $7.94. USA Truck shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 61,000 shares changing hands.

USAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $126.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.30 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. On average, research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Truck news, EVP Timothy W. Guin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Also, Director Robert E. Creager bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $110,425. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

