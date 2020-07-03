UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,966 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.89 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,900 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

