Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINX. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Linx by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 105,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Linx by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linx during the first quarter worth $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linx during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Linx during the first quarter worth $34,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Linx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

LINX stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Linx S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 million.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

