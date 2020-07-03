Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of ScanSource worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1,155.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 660,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $872.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

