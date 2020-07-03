Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,947 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Colony Capital worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 42.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. Equities analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNY. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.