Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRET opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $856.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRET shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

