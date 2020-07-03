Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.26 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Kforce worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kforce by 125.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 207,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kforce by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,254.40. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $195,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,528,379 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $28.56 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $641.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

