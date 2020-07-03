Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.