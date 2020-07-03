TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TTEC by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

