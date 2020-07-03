Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tronox worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Tronox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tronox by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

TROX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. Tronox Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.46 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

