Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $2.28. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 668,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 6.48% of Trinity Biotech worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.