Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Up 1.9%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89, 4,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLLYF. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

