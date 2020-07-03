Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Up 5.3%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 2,370,391 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,704,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several analysts have commented on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Trevena alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.75.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Trevena by 13.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Trevena by 23.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.