Traders Buy High Volume of Genius Brands International Call Options (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 246,970 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 490% compared to the typical volume of 41,859 call options.

In other news, CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $1,354,087.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,329,618 shares in the company, valued at $21,549,076.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Genius Brands International as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Genius Brands International stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Genius Brands International has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

