Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,284 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 1,947 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,280,000 after buying an additional 2,351,277 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 110,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

BPY opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

