Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $450.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $433.24 and last traded at $446.04, 1,623,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,870,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.14.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.07.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total value of $6,467,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,524 shares of company stock worth $103,655,005. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.38, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

