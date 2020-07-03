Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91, approximately 99 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company purchases, processes, and sells frozen fish and shellfish; and manufactures and sells instant and raw noodles, fish meat hams and sausages, flavor seasonings, soups, bonito cuttings, retort foods, chilled noodles and foods, frozen foods, cooked rice, and other processed foods.

