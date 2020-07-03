Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

