Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $54,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.82 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.