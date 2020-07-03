Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,340 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,991,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,006 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Shares of TOL opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

