Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,958 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 163.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 83.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.84. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

