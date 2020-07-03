Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 198 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOXF opened at $81.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

