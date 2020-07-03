Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 178.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,067,970 shares of company stock worth $89,144,250 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $87.35 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

