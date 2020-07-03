Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1,690.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 46.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

8X8 stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $86,422 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

