Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 9,676 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.
In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
