Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 1,047 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $76.09 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

