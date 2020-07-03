Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,366 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 436,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 47.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 701,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 325,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $13.73 on Friday. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

