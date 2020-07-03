Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 418 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 853.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $138.14 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

