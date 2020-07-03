Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,994 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 74,850.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $726.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

