Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,169,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2,711.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 308,088 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,512,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118,320 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE SXT opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.