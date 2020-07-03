Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,156,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,646,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,628,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

