Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 90,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,733,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.12. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $230.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

