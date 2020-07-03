Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $52,000 in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.38 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,556.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

