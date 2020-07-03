Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $52,000 in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,053,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Ardagh Group SA has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

