Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $55,000 Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in News were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of News by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of News by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 314,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,165,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $12.12 on Friday. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

