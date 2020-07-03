Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $54,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3,085.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

