Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $6.96 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.26.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,024,041.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,842 over the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

